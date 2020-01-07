Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Simon Wiggins was found guilty of 14 offence at Northampton Crown Court following multiple rapes of three women

A "dangerous and depraved" serial rapist has been jailed for a series of assaults spanning 21 years.

Simon Wiggins, 48, from Dudley, was given nine life sentences at Northampton Crown Court.

After he was arrested for assaulting a woman, an investigation identified two other victims and found he had raped all three "multiple" times.

DC James Harvey from Northamptonshire Police said the victims showed "exceptional bravery".

He said: "I hope this sentence provides them with some sense of justice regarding the absolutely terrifying ordeals they had to endure at the hands of this very dangerous and depraved man."

'Courage'

Wiggins, of Brierley Hill, Dudley, West Midlands, was found guilty of 14 offences at Northampton Crown Court in November 2019.

He was sentenced to a minimum of nine years and 250 days, with his life terms running concurrently.

Northamptonshire Police first arrested Wiggins in August 2018 when a woman in Kings Sutton, Northamptonshire, reported being assaulted by him.

In the subsequent investigation the three women detailed numerous occasions in which Wiggins forced himself upon them, raped them, and violently threatened them.

The offences were committed in the West Midlands and Northamptonshire between 1997 and 2018.

DC Harvey said: "All three of them suffer from insomnia and nightmares - the impact Simon Wiggins has had on their lives simply cannot be put into words.

"The fact that they came forward, detailed what happened to them and supported our investigation throughout has taken courage of the highest order."