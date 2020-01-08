Image copyright NORTHAMPTONSHIRE POLICE Image caption Elliott Burton (left) and his son Connor Burton have been jailed

A father and son involved in a daytime ram-raid and robbery of a jewellers' shop have been jailed.

Elliott Burton, 49, and Connor Burton, 27, were among five masked men who targeted Michael Jones jewellers in Northampton in December 2018.

The men used machetes, axes and hammers to smash cabinets and steal Rolex watches, Northampton Crown Court heard.

The father was jailed for 20 years, while his son was given a 14-year sentence.

The attack was carried out in daylight and was captured entirely on CCTV, police said.

Elliott Burton, of Drayton Court in Birmingham, and Connor Burton, of Manilla Road in the city, were convicted of conspiring to commit robbery at the Northampton shop, and conspiring to rob another jewellers' in Wood Street, Swindon.

Image copyright Rosemary Macklam Image caption A car was driven at the jewellers on the corner of Gold Street and Bridge Street, Northampton

Detectives said investigations into the rest of the gang were continuing.

The raid was captured on video while using a white BMW car to ram the front of the Gold Street shop at 10:40 GMT on 14 December, injuring one member of staff and a customer.

The vehicle was later found burnt out, police revealed.

Det Sgt Alex Lowe, of Northamptonshire Police, said the incident was "exceptionally distressing" for staff and customers.