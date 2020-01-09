Image copyright Northants Fire and Rescue Image caption Cats and kittens were given oxygen therapy by firefighters

Nine cats were given oxygen after being rescued from a house fire.

Six cats and three kittens were pulled from the blazing building in Birchfield Road in Wellingborough at about 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Northamptonshire firefighters used specialist animal oxygen masks on all nine, and resuscitated four, but two of the cats could not be saved.

The surviving animals were taken for treatment to a nearby vet, the fire service said.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said a man at the house was treated for shock but was uninjured.

She said the likely cause of the blaze was a cooker being left on.