Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

A police chief has asked to meet the commander of the RAF base close to where Harry Dunn died, to talk about cars on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Dunn, 19, was hit by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, who left for the US claiming diplomatic immunity.

Video has now emerged of a car being driven on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton on Friday night.

Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley said these incidents "cannot keep happening".

A police vehicle was also struck by a car on the wrong side of the same road in October.

Footage of the latest incident shows a blue BMW having to brake sharply on the road near the base.

Image caption Harry Dunn's family, including his mother Charlotte Charles, have been campaigning for justice

In a statement, the chief constable said: "I do not underestimate how much of a concerning incident this was and how much worse it could have been, especially considering the circumstances in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn tragically died.

"This is compounded by the fact that yesterday, myself and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold were made aware of another incident in Northampton in which a police vehicle was struck in early October by a vehicle also driving on the wrong side of the road.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries.

"I want to be absolutely clear on the fact that these incidents just cannot keep happening."

He said he had requested a meeting with officials from the base to discuss road safety and that he expected it to take place next week.

The Dunn family spokesman, Radd Seiger, said watching the footage made him feel sick.

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas pictured on her wedding day in 2003

"Harry's parents want, more than anything else, for this to never happen to a family again, and I look forward to entering into talks with the authorities, on both sides of the Atlantic, to make sure it never does," Mr Seiger said.

Mr Dunn died in hospital after a head-on collision with a car on 27 August last year near RAF Croughton.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official, is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road and was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

She claimed diplomatic immunity after the collision, left for her home country and has refused to return to the UK despite an extradition attempt.