Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The parents of Harry Dunn have called for an "urgent" government review of road safety around US military bases.

There have been 15 incidents in which people have been killed or badly hurt by drivers on the wrong side of the road near them, they claim.

Motorcyclist Mr Dunn, 19, was hit by a car on 27 August, 2019, near RAF Croughton, a US Air Force base.

His mother and father have requested a meeting with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to discuss safety measures.

It is believed suspect Anne Sacoolas, who left for the US after the crash claiming diplomatic immunity, was on the wrong side of the road when Mr Dunn was fatally injured.

A video has now emerged of a car being driven in this way near the base, on Friday.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption This car was filmed on Friday on the wrong side of the road near the RAF base close to where Harry Dunn died

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn urged Mr Wallace to ensure this kinds of crash "never happens to another family again".

In a letter, they said: "Sadly, a very clear pattern has emerged of strikingly similar tragedies having occurred over the years outside RAF bases occupied by the Americans around the country, at the hands of American drivers.

"We have been approached by dozens of families with their own stories. We are aware of at least 15 people who have either died or suffered life-changing injuries having been struck by Americans driving on the wrong side of the road.

"There are likely to be more as people learn of Harry's story. I am sure you will agree, this pattern must stop."

Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley has pledged funds for driver training for base staff.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger said: "We were pleased to see Nick Adderley's intervention in respect of Croughton but this is a national issue.

"I look forward to a prompt reply from the defence secretary and to sitting down with him to plan urgent remedial action."

The MoD has been approached for comment.