Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Northamptonshire Police said the A605 would be closed until 14:00 GMT

A woman has died and two other people have been seriously injured in a crash between a car and a lorry.

The accident happened at 05:30 GMT on the A605 in Oundle, Northamptonshire.

The driver of the car, a 43-year-old woman, died at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle, a Ford S Max, have been taken to hospital.

A section of the A605 between Barnwell Road and Station Road in the town is expected to be closed until about 14:00, police said.

Officers said the seriously injured car passengers - a 48-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man - were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Northamptonshire police have advised drivers to avoid the area as recovery of the vehicles is likely to take several hours.

The A605 connects the A1 near Peterborough to the A14 at junction 13 near Thrapston, and acts as a bypass for the town of Oundle.