Image copyright Family handout Image caption Glenn Davies died after being attacked at The Old Bank pub in Northampton town centre

A man has admitted killing a man in an attack in a pub.

Glenn Davies, 25, from Northampton, died after being attacked at The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square in the town centre on 24 August.

Michael Taiwo, 22, from The Mounts area of the town, pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court and was remanded in custody.

Taiwo will be sentenced on 14 February. Judge Adrianne Lucking QC told him a custodial sentence was "inevitable".

Taiwo was originally charged with murder, which he denied, but the Crown Prosecution Service accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.