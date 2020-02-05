Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Police said a "large quantity" of cash and gold jewellery were stolen from the man during the burglary

A 92-year-old man was tied to a chair by two men who broke into a house in Northampton.

The pair gained access to the home in Woodland Close between 08:30 GMT and 11:30 on Monday.

A large quantity of cash and gold jewellery of high value was stolen in what Northamptonshire Police said was an "aggravated burglary".

A police spokeswomen said no injuries were reported by officers who attended the victim's house.

The force has appealed for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.