Image copyright Corby Rugby Club Image caption The cost of the damage to the clubhouse has been estimated at £30,000

A rugby club whose clubhouse was badly damaged by Storm Ciara says it is hopeful it will avoid folding as a result of the damage.

Sunday's storm tore the felt roof off Corby Rugby Club's building, allowing rainwater inside to wreck a bar area, floors and electrics.

Faced with a £30,000 repair bill, staff feared they would be forced to close.

But chairman Martin Drummond said he hoped the club would "come out of the other side of this stronger".

Founded in 1958, the East Midlands Leagues club's first-ever fixture was against a Northampton Saints side.

"The clubhouse is the lifeblood of the club," said Mr Drummond.

"When I arrived on Sunday, we were ankle-deep in water. Our members have taken holiday and emergency leave from work to remove the waste.

"But we are very, very hopeful that we will come out on the other side of this stronger.

"We have had a really good response from local companies offering to help with repairs to our roof and long-term flexible repayment arrangements."

Image copyright Corby Rugby Club Image caption The felt on the roof of the clubhouse was torn off by high winds on Sunday morning

An online fundraising page has already raised nearly £2,000 and the club, based at Northern Park on Rockingham Road, is also arranging further events to raise funds.

However, it faces an anxious wait to hear if it will be awarded a £5,000 sum from a Sport England emergency fund for community clubs affected by Storm Ciara.

Roof repairs began on Wednesday and the amateur club hopes to reopen in time for its home match with Huntingdon on Saturday, 22 February.

The ground is also home to Corby youth football and a Gaelic football club.