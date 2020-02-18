Image copyright Local Democracy Reporting Service Image caption Jonathan Upex was found dead by a social worker and hotel staff member on New Year's Eve

The death of a homeless man in a hotel room is to be reviewed to see if it could have been prevented.

Jonathan Upex, 46, was found dead by a social worker and a member of staff at Euro Hotel in Midland Road, Wellingborough, on 31 December.

East Northamptonshire Council had been paying for his stay as he had nowhere else to sleep.

It will be the first Safeguarding Adults Review (SAR) into the death of a homeless person in the county.

Mr Upex's friend told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she gave him a meal on Christmas Day but was later unable to contact him, and called police on 27 December.

A decision was made not to force entry to his hotel room, and he was found dead four days later.

His mother Sheila said he had suffered with bipolar disorder since his late teens and had been failed.

"Your children should never go before you. It was a terrible way for him to die, on his own," she said.

"Hopefully the review can make a difference and make sure no one else goes through this."

The review will look at the actions taken by organisations involved with Mr Upex's case and a full report will then be published.

Northamptonshire Safeguarding Adults Board, which ordered the review, said: "A safeguarding review is not an investigation and will not place blame, but supports agencies to understand what lessons can be learnt and how professionals and their agencies can better work together."

An inquest into the death has been opened and adjourned.