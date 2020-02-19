Image caption The fatal crash happened on the A43 between Sywell and Hannington on Tuesday

Three people have died in a head-on crash involving a car and a lorry.

Two men and a woman were in the car when it crashed with a lorry on the A43 between Sywell and Hannington in Northamptonshire, on Tuesday.

The three people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the red Vauxhall Corsa and the white Volvo Tipper lorry had been travelling in opposite directions when the crash happened at about 14:00 GMT.