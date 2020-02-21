Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Stuart Ratcliffe (right), 40, from Rothwell and his grandparents, Fred, 98, and his wife Jean, 90, from Northampton, died in the crash

The deaths of a father and two of his grandparents in a road crash has been described by their family as "leaving a massive hole" in their hearts.

Stuart Ratcliffe, 40, and Fred Pritchard, 98, and his wife Jean, 90, died in the crash on the A43 in Northamptonshire on Tuesday.

The three were in a Vauxhall Corsa involved in a collision with a Volvo lorry between Hannington and Sywell.

The family said the three would be "truly missed".

Mr Ratcliffe, of Rothwell, was described as a "loving husband" of Lisa and father of two boys, Tristan and Finley.

Diane Bates, the mother of Mr Ratcliffe and daughter of Mr and Mrs Pritchard, who lived in Northampton, said on behalf of the family: "We are just totally devastated at losing Stuart and my parents, and words cannot describe the loss and sorrow we are feeling.

"This will leave a massive hole in our hearts for the rest of our lives and we are all going to truly miss Stuart and my parents. It's not until now, with all the messages we have received, that you realise just how much they were all loved by so many people."