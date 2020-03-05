Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption (Left to right) Sifean Ghilani, Levar Thomas and Tristan Patel were found guilty of manslaughter

Three men have been found guilty of killing a man who was stabbed to death during a "botched" robbery.

Stevie Pentelow, 44, died after being knifed in Little Harrowden, Northamptonshire, on 21 June.

Three men from Wellingborough were "primed to rob Stevie of drugs but the plan went wrong", police said, and one, Sifean Ghilani, stabbed him.

Ghilani, 20, Tristan Patel, 18, and Levar Thomas, 20, were convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

The trio were cleared of murder by a jury at Northampton Crown Court. A 16-year-old boy was cleared of murder and conspiracy to rob.

Image caption Mr Pentelow was found injured in Little Harrowden, a village between Kettering and Wellingborough, in Northamptonshire

Police said that Ghilani was driven by Thomas, who was with Patel, to Hardwick Road in the village, where Mr Pentelow was at about 20:30 BST.

He died in hospital in the early hours of the next day.

Police said Ghilani, of Winstanley Road, Patel, of Newcomen Road, and Thomas, of Knox Road "made off in their car within seconds" of the stabbing, but were arrested soon afterwards.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said: "No-one is making excuses for Stevie's lifestyle or how he chose to make his money but he absolutely did not deserve to die and my thoughts are with his family as they still try to come to terms with his death and with what has happened at court.

"This case shows the danger of carrying knives and I hope anyone reading this who does carry one will reflect on the fact that a man would still be alive today had it not been for someone's choice to carry a weapon."

Charges against Sophie Hughes, 28, of Thrapston, were dropped before the trial.