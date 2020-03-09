Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happen a mile north of junction 18 of the M1

A woman has died in an eight-vehicle crash on the M1.

Sunday's crash happened a mile north of junction 18, near Crick, Northamptonshire, and closed the motorway for seven hours.

The 57-year-old victim, a passenger in a blue Mazda 3 Sport, died at the scene of the crash at 05:25 GMT.

Northamptonshire Police said it wanted any witness who drove through the scene of the collision or "saw any vehicles driving erratically" to come forward.

Det Insp Louise Hemingway said: "We are also interested in talking to anyone driving on the M1 at that time who may have dashcam footage."

The other vehicles involved in the crash were a silver Ford Focus, a red Hyundai i20, a white Citroen Relay, a white DAF LGV, a white Mercedes LGV, a black Volvo V40 and a silver Mini One.