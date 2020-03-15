British coronavirus cruise couple back in UK

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sally and David Abel spent several weeks in a Japanese hospital

A British couple treated in a hospital in Japan after being diagnosed with coronavirus on a cruise ship have arrived back in the UK.

David and Sally Abel, from Northamptonshire, were were transferred from the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined near Yokohama.

Mr Abel posted a video on Saturday evening saying they had flown home.

He confirmed he had "all the negative tests" for the virus and said it was "lovely to be back".

The couple were taken to a hospital in February after testing positive for the virus.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption At least 621 people on the ship were infected

Mr Abel posted several videos during their treatment, and said the hospital was "the best place to be".

He said at the time they would need three negative tests before being discharged.

In a new video he confirmed he and his wife had arrived back in the UK on Saturday afternoon.

"I tell you, it's so good to be on home land," he said.

Image copyright David Abel Image caption David Abel posted a video as he and his wife were driven home from the airport on Saturday

"It's really great news - lovely to be back... now life can carry on."

There were 78 British passengers on the cruise liner when cases of the coronavirus strain - known as Covid-19 - started to emerge.

Thirty Britons and two Irish citizens were flown home on 21 February.