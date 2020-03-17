Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Michael Taiwo, pictured, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Glenn Davies in Northampton in August

A man has been sentenced to four years and 10 months in jail for killing a man in an attack in a pub.

Glenn Davies, 25, from Northampton, died after being attacked at The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square in the town centre on 24 August.

Michael Taiwo, 22, from Lea Road in Northampton, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Northampton Crown Court in January.

Judge Adrianne Lucking QC said Taiwo was "determined to fight" Mr Davies.

The court heard that earlier in the evening Taiwo, Mr Davies and another man were involved in a "scuffle" in the pub's garden.

Taiwo was then ejected by security staff, but returned via an alleyway.

Image caption The Old Bank is a popular venue in Northampton

He then shouted at Mr Davies and punched him on the back of the head through a gate to the pub garden.

Taiwo saw Mr Davies fall to the ground shortly after the punch and then ran away.

'Relentless grief'

The incident was captured on CCTV, which was shown in court.

Mr Davies's partner, Carla Samson, described him a "kind, caring and loving boyfriend".

She said she now "struggles with day-to-day life".

Mr Davies's mother also spoke in court and said the family was suffering from "relentless grief".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Glenn Davies died after being attacked at The Old Bank pub in Northampton town centre

Judge Lucking said Taiwo punched Mr Davies with "quite a lot of force" and he "would not have seen the punch coming".

She told Tawio he "failed to heed the warnings of others" about returning to the pub.

Although she said he had shown "sincere regret" and did not pose a danger to the public, the offence was "so serious" she had to impose a custodial sentence.