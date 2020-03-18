Image copyright Me and My MND Image caption Craig Ruston died on Monday morning

A man in his 40s with motor neurone disease (MND) is thought to be the youngest person in the UK to have died having tested positive for coronavirus.

Craig Ruston, died in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on Monday morning and his chest infection was diagnosed as Covid-19.

In a post on his Facebook page, Me and My MND, his wife Sally paid tribute to a "wonderfully kind and caring person".

In the UK, 71 people with coronavirus have died.

Mr Ruston's wife said he was given about two years to live when he was diagnosed with MND in June 2018 and his "fight with MND was not ready to be over".

She said: "Last Tuesday he was taken unwell and we have since spent the last six days in isolation.

"Craig's chest infection was confirmed as Covid-19. How dare that take Craig who was already facing this, the most vile and evil of diseases."

In tribute to her husband, she added: "He welcomed everyone. There were no airs and graces with Craig. He loved the world. He absorbed the world.

"He was one of the most intelligent people I know that would absorb information and could somehow explain just about anything."

Prof Andrew Chilton, medical director from Kettering General Hospital, said: "Sadly we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Kettering General Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19 has died.

"The patient who died on 16 March had underlying health conditions.

"His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

Globally the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus have passed 200,000 and more than 8,000 people have died.

