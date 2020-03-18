Image caption The man died after testing positive for Covid-19

A 92-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus has died at Northampton General Hospital.

The hospital said he died on Monday.

Matthew Metcalfe, the hospital's medical director, said: "His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

Mr Metcalfe said the hospital was continuing to follow the appropriate infection prevention guidance.

The hospital released a statement as NHS England announced that a further 32 people had died of the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases in England to 99.

In all, 104 people have died in the UK with a single further death reported in Scotland.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus globally has surpassed 200,000, with at least 8,000 deaths.

