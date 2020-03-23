Image copyright Claire Marsh Image caption Claire and Danny Marsh said they hoped their Christmas decorations would help counter the coronavirus "doom and gloom"

A family attempting to lift the gloom of the coronavirus crisis has turned on their Christmas lights to help spread some cheer.

Claire and Danny Marsh, from Oakley Vale in Corby, are hoping the gesture will "make people smile".

The couple is currently self-isolating with children Jack, 11, and Charlie, six, and put their lights up on Sunday.

They have already received an anonymous donation of £50 which they said they would pass on to Corby Foodbank.

Mrs Marsh said: "In a time of doom and gloom we just wanted to make people smile.

"We always put a lot of Christmas lights up. Everyone knows where our house is."

Image copyright Claire Marsh Image caption The couple have passed an anonymous £50 donation on to Corby Foodbank

She said people returning from night shifts or who had been out for a drive had been thanking them on social media.

"That's made us happy, because we've made other people happy," she said.

Mrs Marsh also praised the "generosity of people" after someone put a £50 donation through their door.

She said Corby Foodbank would be able to "buy food for those people who really do need it at this time".

The couple started home-schooling on Monday, something Mrs Marsh said was "going OK so far".

She added that Charlie turns seven in April and would be celebrating his birthday while self-isolating.

She said the family would celebrate as best they could, adding: "Keep smiling, keep with your families and keep safe."