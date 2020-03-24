Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sam's friends brought his party to him

The friends of a seven-year-old boy held a surprise "drive-by party" to celebrate his birthday.

Sam Whiteside had his planned party cancelled because of social distancing rules aimed at tackling the spread of coronavirus.

So his friends' parents decided to decorate their cars with banners and play music as they drove past his house in Weedon Bec, Northamptonshire.

Sam described it as "cool" and said "thank you so much for all of that".

Image caption The seven-year-old was "lost for words" when he saw his friends driving by outside his house

His mother Marlis Whiteside said he was "lost for words" when he looked out of the window and spotted his friends passing by in a convoy of cars.

"He was very happy. I can't believe I managed to keep it a secret from him.

"I think a lot of children are taking the crisis in their stride and are just dealing with it."

Image copyright Kit Edwards Image caption Parents drove Sam's friends past his house in a convoy of decorated cars

