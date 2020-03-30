Image copyright Screen Northants Image caption The second edition of the Northampton Film Festival has had to be postponed

A film festival which has been postponed due the coronavirus pandemic has launched a "lockdown" movie competition.

Northampton Film Festival, due to be held in May, has been delayed by organisers Screen Northants.

But now the non-profit company has asked for films made without breaking any of the new government guidelines.

"The more barriers you have the more creative you have to be," said Becky Adams of Screen Northants.

"Being unable to leave your house should lead to some really interesting short films."

The competition, called "Kind of a Big Deal In My Living Room", will run alongside the festival's 30-minute film competition, with 1 May the deadline for both.

'Gutting to postpone'

Ms Adams said the lockdown films could be "anything", with no restrictions on duration.

"A documentary about time in isolation, an animation with modelling clay, a music video, a drama starring your mum, whatever!"

Image caption Julie Hesmondhalgh, best known as Hayley Cropper on Coronation Street, is one of the judges for the short film competition

The Northampton Film Festival was due to go head-to-head with the Cannes Film Festival, which has also now been postponed.

The prestigious French festival may be held at the end of June, organisers said, but there is no date fixed for the Northampton event.

Earlier this month actor Julie Hesmondhalgh, comedian Hugh Dennis and actor Colin Salmon were announced as judges for Northampton's short film competition.

Ms Adams said: "It is always gutting to postpone anything - the festival had a lot of momentum.

"But everyone's health is much more important and actually we're really excited to come back when everyone is craving something exciting and creative to get their teeth into outside their homes.

"Northampton won't disappoint."

