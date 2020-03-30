Image copyright Google Image caption Ian Little died in hospital weeks after being stabbed in Landseer Court, Corby

The death of a man who was stabbed in Corby is being treated as murder, police have said.

Ian Little, 31, died in hospital 19 days after he was attacked in Landseer Court on 3 March.

A post-mortem examination found the 31-year-old died of multiple organ failure as the result of a stab wound, Northamptonshire Police said.

Roddi Stewart, 33, from Corby, appeared before magistrates on 6 March charged with wounding with intent.

Mr Stewart remains in custody ahead of a hearing at crown court.