A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner was attacked, police say.

The 72-year-old man was assaulted in Hyde Road in Roade, Northamptonshire at about 16:20 BST.

Northamptonshire Police said he was treated by paramedics, but died a short time later.

A 27-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.