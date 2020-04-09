Image caption Nick Adderley said the "grace period" was over and fines will be given to rule breakers

A police boss has said his force is "upping its enforcement activity" as people continue to flout social distancing regulations.

Last month Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley spoke of a surge in reports of people gathering in groups but said he wanted to educate the public first.

However, he has now said the "three-week grace period is over".

Fines of £60 will be issued to those who breach the rules, he said.

Mr Adderley said the force might have to resort to more extreme measures such as road blocks and searching shopping trolleys should people continue to break the rules.

Although police have been given powers to issue fixed penalty notices to those flouting the government regulations, the Northamptonshire force has not yet issued any.

Mr Adderley said while most people were staying at home, "sadly, there are a small minority of people in this county who continue to flout the restrictions despite how hard we have tried to engage with them".

"This is why we will be upping our enforcement activity and fining people who are found to be breaching the Covid-19 restrictions, be it people gathering in public or at other people's homes, or making journeys that are not essential," he said.

Officers can issue penalty notices of £60 which are doubled for each repeat offence up to a £960 cap.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk