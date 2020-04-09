Image copyright PA Image caption A Network Rail contractor was killed in the accident

A rail worker has died after being hit by a passenger train in Northamptonshire.

The Network Rail contractor was hit by a service operated by London Northwestern Railway on the West Coast Mainline on Wednesday morning.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been informed and said a team of inspectors was gathering evidence at the site, near Roade.

Network Rail said it confirmed the news "with great sadness".

The man, who was in his 50s, was employed by engineering firm AmcoGiffen, which said it was working with the authorities to "understand the circumstances which led to this tragic event".

James Dean, Network Rail's West Coast Mainline South route director, said: "It is with great sadness I can confirm that a railway employee died yesterday after being struck by a train.

"The tragedy took place just before 11am near Roade on a southbound line between Northampton and London Euston."

A British Transport Police spokesman said officers and paramedics attended and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The route was blocked for about an hour.