Murder arrests after seriously injured man dies in Corby
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 40-year-old died hours after being found seriously injured.
The man was found injured at a property in Humber Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire at about 00:30 BST.
He was taken to Kettering Hospital for treatment but died just before 02:00. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.
Two men, aged 21 and 23, are being questioned with police.
Searches are being carried out a number of locations in the area, including an address in nearby Derwent Walk.
Det Ch Insp Rob Routledge said: "Our inquiries are continuing in what has been a dynamic and fast-moving investigation with around 25 officers working on this case."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk