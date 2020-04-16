Image copyright Aimee-Jayne Heenan Image caption Northamptonshire Police decided to visit Chloe-Louise Horne for her birthday after seeing a Facebook post

A girl whose 11th birthday party was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak was "overwhelmed" when police and fire crews turned up to help her celebrate.

Emergency workers drove to Chloe-Louise Horne's address in Rushden, Northamptonshire, on Wednesday.

Chloe-Louise's mother Trudy Horne said it was "the best birthday she's ever had."

Northamptonshire Police said they hoped it had been "a birthday for this little girl to remember".

Two fire engines, two police cars, a police van and a bike arrived at the house at 15:00 BST.

Mrs Horne, who works as an NHS support worker, completed a 14-hour shift on Tuesday.

Image copyright Aimee-Jayne Heenan Image caption Chloe-Louise Horne's family hold a disco in their street every Thursday evening as part of the Clap for Carers event

She said she had not even had time to get Chloe-Louise a birthday card.

Instead, she posted on Facebook asking if Northamptonshire Police could send a convoy of vehicles to see her.

She said: "I just wanted to do something for her - her party had been cancelled.

"She couldn't see her friends. Her best friend came to the end of the street, but they couldn't even hug.

"The police were amazing. The worst birthday became probably the best birthday she's ever had."

She said the response on her street, normally a "quiet cul-de-sac", had been "amazing".

Image copyright Aimee-Jayne Heenan Image caption Trudy Horne works as an NHS support officer and had been worried she wouldn't be able to do anything for her daughter's birthday

Mrs Horne said her daughter was "absolutely overwhelmed by it".

"They bought her chocolates as well," she added. "They wrote across the police van, 'happy birthday Chloe-Louise'."

Chloe-Louise's sisters Aimee-Jayne Heenan, 18, and Charlotte-Ann Horne, seven, and her brother, Kyle Horne, 13, and father, Gary Horne, also joined in the celebrations.

The family also hold a street disco every Thursday evening as part of the Clap for Carers tribute to NHS and other key workers.

Sgt Leigh Françoise Goodwin said she was "so pleased" his team had managed to attend, adding: "Hopefully this will still be a birthday for this little girl to remember."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk