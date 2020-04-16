Northampton baby death: Police probe as six-month-old dies
- 16 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police investigation has been launched after the death of a six-month-old baby.
Officers were called to Chalcombe Avenue in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton on Wednesday evening.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics.
Northamptonshire Police said two people were "helping with inquiries", and they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.