A police investigation has been launched after the death of a six-month-old baby.

Officers were called to Chalcombe Avenue in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton on Wednesday evening.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics.

Northamptonshire Police said two people were "helping with inquiries", and they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.