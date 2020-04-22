Pensioner airlifted to hospital after Wellingborough bus crash
- 22 April 2020
An 87-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries" after he was hit by a bus.
The incident took place at 13:10 BST on the High Street in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
Northamptonshire Police said the man was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry.
The force said officers had responded to a "serious road traffic collision between a single-decker bus and a pedestrian".