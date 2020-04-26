Image copyright Richer View Image caption The entrants to the lockdown film competition have included professional directors, amateur enthusiast and first-time filmmakers

The organiser of a "lockdown" film competition said she had been excited by the entries received so far.

Screen Northants asked for films made without breaking any social distancing guidelines after it postponed the Northampton Film Festival.

Entries have included films on subjects including a dog's lockdown and a father and son playing baseball at home.

Becky Adams, of Screen Northants, said: "People always worry about coming up with ideas but we've had such variety."

The competition, called "Kind of a Big Deal in My Living Room", runs alongside the festival's 30-minute film competition, with 1 May the deadline for both.

Image copyright Craig McPhee Image caption Actor and writer Craig McPhee has focused his entry on his dog Prince

Ms Adams said: "It's been really exciting to see some people making their first-ever short film for the competition and some more experienced filmmakers having a go, too."

She said most had been shot on phones and used simple editing, showing that telling a great story was "not all about having expensive kit".

Corby filmmaker Craig McPhee's entry "A Dog's Life: In Lockdown" showed the challenges his dog, Prince, faces in isolation.

"Especially when it comes to only being allowed one walk a day, per the government's guidelines," he said.

Image copyright Marcus Grant Image caption Marcus Grant, who helps coach baseball, said his film would be a good art project for his son

Marcus Grant, from Woodford Halse, made his video "A Runaway Baseball" in part to help his with his son's home schooling.

He said he also wanted "to make people smile in our baseball club, as there will probably be no season this year".

Northampton video production company Richer View entered a film called "Distance Not Distant".

The company, run by Frankie and Rich Baldwin, used 40 clips from local people to make the one-minute video.

Image copyright Richer View Image caption Professional filmmakers Frankie and Rich Baldwin appealed on social media for videos about life under lockdown rules

One of the competition judges, film editor Colin Goudie, has been providing tips for would-be entrants.

He said: "The hardest thing about making a film is having the courage to start".

Mr Goudie, who edited the Star Wars film Rogue One, said the most important thing was "to have fun and just go out and do it".

