Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

A US military base is looking into claims a staff member crashed while on the wrong side of the road close to where Harry Dunn was fatally wounded.

Mr Dunn, 19, died in hospital after a crash outside RAF Croughton, which led to suspect Anne Sacoolas leaving the UK under diplomatic immunity.

The latest incident is alleged to have seen a BMW veer off the road in Aynho, Northamptonshire, on Wednesday.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger said the government is not "safeguarding lives".

Mrs Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity after the crash in August and returned to the US. She is suspected of causing the teenager's death by dangerous driving.

The fresh claims come after pictures emerged of the black BMW, which is said to have crashed into a wall.

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas pictured on her wedding day in 2003

Following Mr Dunn's death, Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley said he would fund driver training at RAF Croughton in an attempt to prevent similar incidents.

In January, Mr Adderley announced there had been two further incidents of US staff driving on the wrong side of the road after Mr Dunn's death.

Mr Seiger said: "What is it going to take before something is done?

"The loss of Harry Dunn was not enough. The near-misses since his death have not been enough. Will this disastrous crash tonight make any difference?

"The UK Government are failing in their duty to protect and safeguard our lives."

He also branded the US government "a disgrace" for failing "to engage with us at all to discuss how they are going to improve safety".