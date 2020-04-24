Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Sifean Ghilani, Levar Thomas and Tristan Patel were found guilty of manslaughter at Northampton Crown Court

Three men have been jailed for killing a man during a "botched" robbery.

Stevie Pentelow, 44, was knifed in Little Harrowden, Northamptonshire, on 21 June.

Police said the three men had been "primed to rob" the victim of drugs "but the plan went wrong".

Sifean Ghilahni, 20, Tristan Patel, 18, and Levar Thomas, 20, all from Wellingborough, were convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

Image caption Stevie Pentelow was found injured in Little Harrowden, a village between Kettering and Wellingborough, in Northamptonshire

Police said Ghilani stabbed Mr Pentelow in Hardwick Road at about 20:30 BST. He died in hospital in the early hours of the next day.

Ghilani had been driven there by Thomas, who was with Patel, and they "made off in their car within seconds" of the stabbing, but were arrested soon afterwards.

At Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, Ghilani, of Winstanley Road, was sentenced to 14 years and six months. Thomas, of Knox Road, was given 13 years and three months, while Patel, of Newcomen Road, was handed 11 years and eight months.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "I am pleased with the sentences handed out to this trio yesterday though of course, no sentence will ever make up for the loss of a life."