Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The parents of Harry Dunn say they cannot sue their son's alleged killer because police have not released an accident investigation report.

Mr Dunn, 19, died following a crash outside RAF Croughton in August.

Anne Sacoolas, the suspect in the case, then left for the United States, citing diplomatic immunity.

Northamptonshire Police said it had been working to identify parts of the report that could be released "without prejudicing any criminal trial".

It said it remained "committed to securing justice through the criminal justice system in the UK" and would not take any action that would prejudice this.

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas pictured on her wedding day in 2003

Mrs Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving last year but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Mr Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, say they asked the force for the report in early January in order to pursue a civil claim against 42-year-old Mrs Sacoolas.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger said the claim was essential for the family to avoid "financial hardship".

He said their financial position had been made "repeatedly clear" to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Northamptonshire Police, adding the family were considering making an application to court should they not receive the report by Friday.

Mr Seiger said it was "unforgivable" that the report had not been released and that "the authorities are now conspiring to add to the family's misery".

Northamptonshire Police said a file of evidence had been handed to the CPS in November last year following an investigation into Mr Dunn's death.

The force added it wished "to support the family" in their claim for compensation against Mrs Sacoolas in the United States.