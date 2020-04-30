Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The parents of Harry Dunn have written to Donald Trump asking him to review a decision to block an extradition request for their son's alleged killer.

Following Mr Dunn's death in a crash outside RAF Croughton in August, an extradition request for suspect Anne Sacoolas was rejected.

Boris Johnson has backed the Dunns to "get the justice they deserve".

In the letter, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn say "only good will come" from Mrs Sacoolas returning to the UK.

They urged the US president to reconsider the extradition decision and said Mrs Sacoolas facing the UK justice system was "the only way forward in the interests of both families".

The letter concludes: "If you allow her to return, we are sure only good can come from it. Otherwise, the problem will never go away. No-one is above the law."

The letter comes after Mrs Sacoolas's lawyer, Amy Jeffress, spoke to the Foreign Office to work towards a "resolution".

Image caption Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles have written to Donald Trump about their son

Mr Dunn's parents met Mr Trump at the White House six months ago, where he had hoped they would meet the suspect.

Mrs Sacoolas was waiting in a room next door, but they declined to see her.

The 19-year-old's parents said they had not heard from the president since that meeting.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash.

She was charged with causing the death by dangerous driving in December, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected an application for her extradition in January.

Mr Johnson's official spokesman said: "We are very clear that we want Harry's family to get the justice they deserve."