Image copyright PA Media Image caption Radd Seiger (centre) said America's response to Harry Dunn's parents Charlotte Charles (left) and Tim Dunn (right) was "shockingly poor"

The mother of Harry Dunn said the "door is slightly ajar" despite the US government refusing to reconsider extraditing her son's alleged killer.

Mr Dunn died after a crash outside RAF Croughton, following which suspect Anne Sacoolas left for the United States, citing diplomatic immunity.

His parents had written to Donald Trump asking him to review a decision to refuse to extradite Mrs Sacoolas.

Charlotte Charles said she was "disappointed" with the response.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the US State Department reiterated its position that at the time of the accident, and for the duration of her time in the UK, Mrs Sacoolas had immunity from criminal jurisdiction.

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas pictured on her wedding day in 2003

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to America following the crash in August.

She was charged with causing the death by dangerous driving in December, but an extradition request was rejected in January.

Mrs Charles said: "Although we are disappointed with the response, it seems to me that they have left the door slightly ajar."

She added that the family "want to engage with President Trump and Secretary Pompeo to deal with this on a friendly basis".

"They know I made a promise to my son to get him justice and we won't stop until that happens."

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said America's reply to the letter was a "shockingly poor" response to "a warm-hearted and genuine letter".