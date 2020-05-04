Image copyright Liverpool John Moores University Image caption The man died instantly after being struck by several vehicles trying to cross the M1

An e-fit of an man who died after being hit by several vehicles as he tried to cross the M1 has been released to try to identify him.

The man was killed while trying to cross the carriageway at Crick, Northamptonshire, in November.

Despite several inquiries, including circulating his DNA and fingerprints internationally, he has not been identified.

Northamptonshire Police hope the e-fit will lead to people recognising him.

It was produced at Liverpool John Moores University.

Faint scars

The crash happened on 29 November 2019 as the man tried to cross the M1 northbound carriageway at junction 18.

He died at the scene after being struck by a number of vehicles.

The man is described as in his late-teens or early-20s, about 5ft 1in, with black hair and brown eyes.

He had slight facial hair and what looks to be an old piercing in his left ear lobe.

He also had two faint scars, about 1.5cm and 3cm long, on the back of his lower left arm.

At the time of his death, the man was wearing a black, long-sleeved top marked with the words "The Urban Club, Bronx", a black and grey jumper and black jeans.

He was carrying a European plug phone charger, some euros and a Samsung mobile phone with an Orange France sim card in it.