Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Harry Dunn, 19, died in hospital after his motorbike was in a crash with a Volvo

The woman suspected of causing the death of Harry Dunn could not have been prevented from leaving the UK, a government spokesman has said.

Mr Dunn died after a crash outside RAF Croughton, following which Anne Sacoolas left for the United States.

His parents have written to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, urging him to seek a High Court Order saying she did not have diplomatic immunity.

The government said immunity was in place under the Vienna Convention.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn wrote to Mr Raab on Monday inviting him to seek an "urgent declaration" from the High Court saying 42-year-old Mrs Sacoolas did not have immunity at the time the 19-year-old was killed.

Mr Dunn died when his motorbike collided with a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire last August.

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas, pictured on her wedding day in 2003, cited diplomatic immunity following the incident outside RAF Croughton

Mrs Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and returned home.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December, but an extradition request was rejected.

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said Mrs Sacoolas "never had diplomatic immunity, yet the UK Government rolled over under pressure" from the US Government.

He added "we cannot bring Harry back" but steps could be taken to alleviate his family's "suffering by ensuring they get the justice they deserve".

The Foreign Office spokesman said Mrs Sacoolas "had diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations".

He said the decision to withdraw the Sacoolas family was taken by the US - and the Foreign Office had "consistently called for Anne Sacoolas' immunity to be waived, but neither the FCO nor the police could have lawfully prevented her leaving the UK".

He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Raab "have been clear with the US that their refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas amounts to a denial of justice and she should return to the UK".