Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

The suspect in the crash which killed Harry Dunn is "wanted internationally" after an Interpol notice.

Mr Dunn 19, died after a crash in Northamptonshire in August and US national Anne Sacoolas is suspected of causing his death by dangerous driving.

A Home Office extradition request was rejected by the US in January.

In an email from police to Mr Dunn's parents the force said "the wanted circulations should be enacted" should Mrs Sacoolas leave the US.

Motorcyclist Mr Dunn died in a crash with a car near US military base RAF Croughton on 27 August.

Mrs Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official, claimed diplomatic immunity and returned home.

Image copyright Aiken Standard Archive Image caption Anne Sacoolas, pictured on her wedding day in 2003, cited diplomatic immunity after the crash outside RAF Croughton

The 42-year-old was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December, but an extradition request was rejected.

An Interpol Red Notice - a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action - has now been issued.

On its website, Interpol states a red notice "is an international wanted persons notice, but it is not an arrest warrant".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk