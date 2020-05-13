Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 9,700 people have died from coronavirus in care homes, according to the Office for National Statistics

Residents are being moved from a care home where as many as 11 residents may have died with Covid-19.

The Care Quality Commission, which regulates care homes, says it had serious concerns about the level of care at the home.

Residents from Temple Court, Kettering are being moved to other homes.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the home said it had been "left in an extremely challenging position" after receiving patients from hospitals.

Over the past eight weeks, four residents at the Albert Street home have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Another seven are suspected of having died with the virus.

One resident, Rita Perrin, 87, is currently in Kettering Hospital's intensive care unit after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mrs Perrin's daughter, Christine Weatherley, said her mother was undergoing palliative care and she was "waiting for the call now".

Image copyright Google Image caption Residents at Temple Court are being moved to different care homes

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 14 people were moved into the 30-bed home during March after being discharged from hospital.

Simon Bennett, whose father Robert, 80, a former scientist from Rothwell, has lived at the home for 18 months, said the first he knew of the situation when a letter arrived on Tuesday.

He said his family, who have not seen his father for six weeks, "are in shock".

Mr Bennett said he had previously been told the home had not had any cases of coronavirus.

"We always worry about my dad as he has dementia and are even more worried now," he added.

The home's spokesperson said a large number of staff have been absent due to coronavirus and that agency staff had to be used to cover, while there was "a sudden influx of residents to support the NHS".

The CQC said inspectors visited the home "after we became aware of issues which could affect people's safety".

Northamptonshire County Council, which runs adult social services, has been contacted for comment.

