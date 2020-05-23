Image copyright Lily Honan Image caption Beautician Lily Honan (pictured) said she could not run the page without the help of Kate Honan, Alicia Jones, Millie Francis and Steph Honan

A bride-to-be whose wedding has been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown has created a Facebook kindness page, instead of "moping" around at home.

Lily Honan, 24, from Corby, started Random Act of Kindness - Northamptonshire as a "distraction" when "the worst thing that could have happened to me happened".

Its aim is for strangers to buy someone else a gift to give them a "smile".

The private group had grown to more than 8,200 members in two weeks.

Image copyright Photo-times Photography Image caption Chelsea McCready chose to buy presents for people with small children as she knew "how difficult it is being at home with a toddler"

She was due to marry Scott Drew, 28, at Burton Latimer church on 30 May.

"I needed the distraction as I am also no longer able to work as a beautician," she said.

The group was created on 5 May after a suggestion from her (sister-in-law) Kate Honan, and has now become a "rewarding, intense, full-time job" with three other friends.

"What is the point of sitting around and moping? I would rather see other people smile," she said.

Image copyright Lily Honan Image caption Lily Honan and Scott Drew were due to get married at Burton Latimer church and have their reception at Wicksteed Park in Kettering on 30 May

The group has been the pick-me-up that key worker Chelsea McCready, 23, from Wellingborough, needed.

She was due to marry Daniel Borrett in Corby on Saturday.

She said she had been "quite tearful and feeling rubbish", but receiving toys for her two-year-old son Harry made her day.

"When I placed my first order [a present for someone else selected from the Facebook group] and it really cheered me up," she said.

Image copyright Attributed Image caption Heather from Raunds is a "bookworm" so loved receiving literature, as well as a bridal hairpiece

Heather, who did not wish to reveal her surname, 32, from Raunds, also wanted to "bring some joy" to brides whose weddings had been cancelled.

She was due to tie the knot this weekend, and has yet to rearrange it.

Being part of the group had "brought some form of happiness", she said.

Ms Honan said: "It doesn't need to be expensive, even sending a £1 gift can make all the difference."

She is looking forward to holding her wedding on 30 May 2021.

Image copyright Lily Honan Image caption Sending a parcel is all about "thinking of someone else", said Lily Honan

