Fire hits Potterspury Hobby Fish shop
- 25 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire has ripped through an aquatics shops that has been trading for more than 40 years.
Flames took hold at Hobby Fish, on the A5 near Potterspury, Northamptonshire, just before 04:00 BST, causing "large quantities of smoke" to drift over the road.
The road has been closed between the A508 at Old Stratford and Potterspury.
Residents have been asked to keep windows closed, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The shop sells tropical fish, aquarium plants, marine fish and reptiles.