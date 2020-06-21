Image copyright Northampton General Hospital Image caption Family members have been able to send in pictures to be delivered to the wards at Northampton General Hospital

A hospital has delivered more than 900 letters from families who cannot visit their loved ones due to restrictions.

Northampton General Hospital has not allowed visitors since the coronavirus outbreak, except to children's wards and the maternity unit.

But families can email letters, photos and pictures to be printed and delivered to the wards.

Rachel Lovesy, head of patient engagement, said the service had helped patients during an "upsetting time".

The letters have been delivered to all patients, not just to those with coronavirus.

Image copyright Northampton General Hospital Image caption Lucy O’Connor is one of the volunteers who delivers the letters to the wards

The hospital said that due to offers from the public it had also been able to deliver letters to patients without any relatives as well as those who may not have heard from their loved ones.

"We hope that this service will allow these messages of friendship to brighten up someone's day," said Ms Lovesy.

All letters are packaged in an envelope with a sticker labelled "To My Loved One" and delivered to the wards by volunteers.

The team also provides a service where relatives and friends can call or text with their message which will then be written down and given to the patient.

One patient, who did not want to be named, said the service had made them "so happy" and showed their family "haven't forgotten about" them.

"I love receiving the letters. The volunteers are so kind as I can't see much so they read them out to me.

"I love the fact it's printed, I don't have access to much technology really so I can take it home and keep it to put on my fridge and look at it on a lonely day."

Image copyright Northampton General Hospital Image caption The service has delivered 910 letters to patients on the wards of Northampton General Hospital

