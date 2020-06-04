Image caption Protesters angry at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis gathered in Abington Street

Councillors from different parties have issued a message of "solidarity" after a Black Lives Matters town centre protest.

Hundreds of people gathered in Abington Street, Northampton on Wednesday following the death of African-American George Floyd on 25 May.

Protesters chanted "I can't breathe" and "Black Lives Matter".

Northampton Borough Council said: "We acknowledge and understand the anger currently felt by so many."

Protests began in the US after a video showed Mr Floyd, 46, being arrested in Minneapolis and a white police officer continuing to kneel on his neck even after he pleaded he could not breathe.

Thousands of people joined a protest in London on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Northamptonshire Police tweeted to thank those who took part in the Northamprotest, which the force called "a peaceful and well-organised event".

It said: "Like many people across the world, we are appalled at the way in which George Floyd died."

The force also tweeted a warning about social distancing during the coronavirus crisis, acknowledging that while people "will want to continue making their voices on this issue heard", they should "be mindful of social distancing as Covid-19 is still very much a danger".

The borough council statement was signed by leader of the authority, Conservative Jonathan Nunn, Labour's Danielle Stone and Liberal Democrat Sally Beardsworth.

It said all councillors were "incredibly proud of Northampton's diverse and integrated community".

"We acknowledge and understand the anger currently felt by so many, especially those from our Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities, and we stand in solidarity with you in the absolute belief that every individual and all communities should feel cared for, respected, equal, and fairly treated," it said.