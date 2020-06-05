Image copyright Skinner family Image caption Jemima Skinner persuaded the family to dress up to help get them through the coronavirus lockdown

A family has been dressing up in creative ways and using props to put together a unique online photo album.

The Skinner family, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, created the first picture as the "kids were a bit bored" during the coronavirus lockdown.

Each image sees their children choose a specific colour which they will all dress up in.

Mum Jemima said she regularly receives messages asking for the "next one" and to "hurry up".

Image copyright Skinner family

As first reported in the Northamptonshire Telegraph, she came up with the idea after seeing another picture of a family dressing up on Instagram.

The family have since been posting their own brightly coloured pictures on both Instagram and Facebook.

It takes them about an hour to get dressed and set up for each individual shoot.

As well as Jemima, the pictures feature dad Gary and children Jensen, 11, Persephonie, 9, Beatrix, 6, and Griffin, 4.

Older siblings Emilie, 21, and Christian, 19, have even joined in via Zoom.

The plan is to create more pictures as the lockdown continues, but the family hinted future images may run along a TV and movies theme.

Image copyright Skinner family

Image copyright Skinner family

Image copyright Skinner family