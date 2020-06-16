Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene in Russell Street, Kettering

A woman has died following "reports of disorder", police said.

The 37-year-old died in Russell Street in Kettering, Northamptonshire, at about 18:20 BST on Monday.

Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service pronounced her dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder. He is being questioned by police, who have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.