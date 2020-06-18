Image caption James Acaster is from Kettering and has often spoken about his affection for Wicksteed Park

Comedian James Acaster has backed a bid to save the theme park he recreated in meringue on The Great British Bake Off.

The funnyman paid homage to Wicksteed Park, based in his home town of Kettering, on the celebrity version of the show last year.

The 99-year-old theme park went into administration with the loss of more than 100 jobs on Monday.

Acaster said he was "trying to see what I can do and what I can get involved in" to help save the park.

An appeal to raise funds for Wicksteed Park has raised £90,553 since its launch on Monday.

The 35-year-old, known for his appearances on Would I Lie To You and Mock The Week and his BBC Sounds podcast series, said the money raised so far "has been encouraging".

He said of his use of Wicksteed Park on the baking show: "We had to make our 'happy place' out of meringue in Bake Off, and I wouldn't have chosen anywhere else, honestly.

"I had an awful time in that tent but the best time I had was making that park and feeling a bit closer to home."

Image copyright Wicksteed Park Image caption Wicksteed Park was opened in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed and is the oldest theme park on the UK mainland

Wicksteed Charitable Trust, which owns the park, blamed the "huge financial strain caused by the coronavirus outbreak" for the administration.

Oliver Wicksteed, chairman of the trust, said the fundraising had been "absolutely staggering".

Lucy Elliot, 36, from Kettering, has raised more than £3,500 herself since Monday.

She said: "Wicksteed Park has been part of my life for a long as I can remember.

"I had my wedding reception there, my children spent most weekends there, I have just so many happy memories."

Ms Elliot said she felt she needed to "shout about" the park's plight and is looking to hold fundraising events later in the year.

"It's massive part of our community, we wouldn't be Kettering without Wicksteed Park," she added.