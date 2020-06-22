Image caption Kettering Hospital is investigating whether patients with coronavirus were sent to Cheaney Court

Thirty-six people have tested positive for coronavirus at a care home which admitted three hospital patients who later turned out to be infected.

The Kettering General Hospital patients were described as Covid-negative when admitted to Cheaney House in Desborough, Northamptonshire.

However, they later tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for Cheaney Court Care Home said all of those with the virus "look likely" to recover.

Of the 36 new cases, 23 are among residents with 13 staff also testing positive.

"We require written confirmation of a negative Covid-19 test before any resident is admitted." the home said.

"Our policy also ensures that all incoming residents are placed in isolation and are tested again by us. As a result of these precautions we were able to identify three people admitted from NHS facilities in the past month who tested positive.

Last week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported the care home saw paperwork when the patients were admitted between 25 May and 4 June.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, a number of other residents and staff have subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. The majority are now reaching the end of the cycle and medical advice, happily, indicates that everyone looks likely to recover.

"The home is coping extremely well under the circumstances and morale amongst staff and residents alike is very good."

Kettering General Hospital's medical director Andrew Chilton said the hospital worked to guidelines approved by the county's health and social care system and adhered to national guidelines.

The hospital said it "used the best tests possible" but only 75% of tests carried out were accurate.

