Image copyright Mike Davide Image caption Bella Davide (pictured right with her sister Nina) caught coronavirus at her residential home last month

A father has spoken of his "heartbreak" at not being able to see his autistic 13-year-old daughter who caught coronavirus at her children's home.

Mike Davide's daughter, Bella, was one of three children and 13 staff at Arnold House in Northampton who tested positive last month.

He said: "It's a very damaging and traumatic situation."

Northamptonshire County Council said because residents struggled with social distancing, contact was not possible.

Arnold House, which currently has five young people living in the home, is one of a handful of children's homes run by the authority.

Mr Davide said: "Some care homes are having socially distanced contact, everything seems to be starting to ease, but it doesn't seem to be for children in care.

"There is no reason at all why she should not be seeing her family now."

'Rejected and anxious'

Mr Davide said Bella, who also has severe learning difficulties, was able to speak to her family on video calls but for "no more than five minutes".

"She can see her sister but she doesn't understand why we're not there, you know she is upset, it's a heartbreak," he added.

Image copyright Mike Davide Image caption Mike Davide said Bella (centre) does not understand why she cannot see her brother Joe and sister Nina

He said there should be a "commonsense, pragmatic approach" to allowing parents to see children in residential homes.

"My daughter is caught up in in bureaucracy, policy and mixed messages. She just wants to see her family.

"We are the only people she has in this world. She is going to feel rejected, traumatised, and anxious."

In a statement Northamptonshire County Council said it followed "guidance" from central government and Public Health England.

"We are continuing to explore alternative ways of managing contact safely, which will be considered on a case-by-case basis," it said.

