A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house.

Andrew Pomroy was discovered in Littlewood Close, Northampton, at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.

Northamptonshire Police had been called over concerns for his welfare and found the 53-year-old dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man is in custody. The force said it was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

Der Ch Insp Joe Banfield, from the force said: "We are encouraging anyone with any information about Andrew's death to come forward."