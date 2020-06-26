Northampton

Murder charge after body found at Northampton house

  • 26 June 2020
Littlewood Close in Northampton Image copyright Google
Image caption Andrew Pomroy was found dead at a house in Littlewood Close

A man has been charged with murdering another man who was found dead at a house.

Andrew Pomroy was discovered in Littlewood Close, Northampton, at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.

Northamptonshire Police said officers had found the 53-year-old dead at the scene.

Dale Peter Bates, 43, of Sulgrave Road in Northampton, has been charged with murder and will appear before magistrates in the town later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites